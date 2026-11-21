BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Abdoulaye Fall scored 15 points as Albany (NY) beat Western Illinois 65-60 on Friday.

Fall added nine rebounds for the Great Danes (4-2). Tyler Jones scored 13 points while finishing 6 of 15 from the floor. U-Mier Graham shot 5 of 10 from the field and 1 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points, while adding eight rebounds and three steals.

Daivion Traylor led the Leathernecks (1-5) in scoring, finishing with 23 points and 10 rebounds. Makai Kvamme added eight points, six rebounds and two steals for Western Illinois. Jordan Cain finished with eight points.

Up next

Both teams next play Saturday. Albany (NY) visits Canisius and Western Illinoissquares off against Mercyhurst.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.