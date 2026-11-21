WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Thomas Batties II scored 16 points as Harvard beat Holy Cross 77-65 on Friday.

Batties shot 6 for 14, including 2 for 7 from beyond the arc for the Crimson (3-4). Jason Singleton scored 16 points while shooting 7 of 9 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line, and added three steals. Tey Barbour had 13 points and shot 5 for 8, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc.

Aidan Richard led the Crusaders (0-6) in scoring, finishing with 12 points. Arius Alijosius added 12 points for Holy Cross. Tristen Wilson finished with eight points and five assists. The loss is the sixth in a row for the Crusaders.

Harvard took the lead with 16:19 left in the first half and did not trail again. Batties led their team in scoring with 12 points in the first half to help put them up 44-40 at the break. Harvard pulled away with a 13-0 run in the second half to extend a four-point lead to 17 points. They outscored Holy Cross by eight points in the final half, as Singleton led the way with a team-high eight second-half points.

Up next

Harvard next plays Tuesday against Boston University at home, and Holy Cross will visit Dartmouth on Wednesday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.