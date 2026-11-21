COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Pharrel Payne scored 25 points and grabbed 13 rebounds and Maryland beat Wagner 65-42 on Friday night.

Payne shot 9 of 11, 7 of 11 from the foul line, grabbed five rebounds on the offensive end and blocked four shots. Andre Mills added 13 points making three of Maryland’s five 3-pointers.

Mills shot 3 of 7 from beyond the arc and Baba Oladotun made both of his 3 attempts scoring seven points. The remainder of Maryland’s (3-2) team missed all 13 of their 3 attempts.

Kareem Watson scored 14 points and Cam Estevez 10 for Wagner (1-5).

Maryland never trailed.

The Terrapins used a 10-0 run in a 3-minute span to make it 28-18 with 2:11 left before halftime. Maryland led 33-21 intermission.

Maryland distanced itself with 12:47 left going on a 14-5 run to make it 56-38 with 8:08 left after two foul shots by Payne. The Terrapins made it 60-40 on a 3 from Oladotun with 5:06 remaining.

Up next

Wagner: Hosts Bloomsburg which competes at the Division II level on Tuesday.

Maryland: Faces 14th-ranked Tennessee in Las Vegas in the Players Era 16 tournament on Tuesday.

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