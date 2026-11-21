SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Eric Chatfield Jr. scored 27 points as Bryant beat Worcester State 75-61 on Friday.

Chatfield added five assists for the Bulldogs (3-4). Duane Thompson scored 19 points and added 10 rebounds and three steals. Onyx Nnani shot 3 of 5 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line to finish with nine points.

Rayan Sablon led the Lancers in scoring, finishing with 15 points and four assists. Joe Okla added nine points and six rebounds for Worcester State. Khari Bryan also had nine points and three steals.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.