PITTSBURGH (AP) — Baye Ndongo made 11 of 16 from the field and had 30 points, nine rebounds and three steals to help Pittsburgh beat Central Michigan 104-82 on Friday night.

Ndongo, who scored a career-high 31 points in an 81-61 win over Villanova on Tuesday, became the first Panthers player with back-to-back 30-point games since January 18, 1978.

Jonathan Powell made 5 of 6 from 3-point range and scored 24 on 8-of-11 overall shooting and Naithan George finished with a season-high 20 points to go with seven assists and four steals.

Powell, Ndongo and George became the first Pitt trio to score at least 20 points in the same game since Jan. 16, 2021 in a 96-76 home win over Syracuse.

Phat Phat Brooks scored 13 of his 19 points in the final 9 minutes and finished with seven assists for the Chippewas. Conrad Luczynski had 14 points, Jayden Hackett scored 13 and Keenan Gardner added 10 points and nine rebounds.

Central Michigan (4-2), which lost 88-63 at Dayton on Tuesday, has dropped back-to-back games after a 4-0 start, the Chippewas’ best since 2019-20.

Ndongo scored Pitt’s final nine points in a 14-4 run that gave the Panthers the lead for good at 36-30 with 5:45 left in the first half. He scored six points in a 13-0 spurt that gave Pitt a 25-point lead, its biggest of the game, with 14:41 left.

The Panthers scored 54 points before the intermission, their highest-scoring first half since Dec. 17, 2025 against Binghamton and finished with their most points in a game this season.

Up next

Central Michigan plays Tuesday at Notre Dame.

Pitt plays Oklahoma at the Fort Myers Tip-Off on Tuesday.

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