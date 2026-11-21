PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Christopher Kirkpatrick scored 22 points as Princeton beat Monmouth 75-64 on Friday.

Kirkpatrick added three steals for the Tigers (4-2). Jackson Hicke added 19 points while shooting 7 for 12 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line while they also had seven rebounds. Jack Stanton shot 4 for 5, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

Ashton Walker led the way for the Hawks (1-4) with 27 points, 11 rebounds and two steals. Monmouth also got 14 points from Madison Durr. Torrey Brooks Jr. also had seven points.

Princeton took the lead with 7:01 left in the first half and did not trail again. Hicke led their team in scoring with 12 points in the first half to help put them ahead 37-32 at the break. Princeton outscored Monmouth by six points in the final half, while Kirkpatrick led the way with a team-high 14 second-half points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.