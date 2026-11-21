MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Rashawn Inglemon and Lance Waddles each scored 23 points and Campbell upset Kansas State 80-70 on Friday night.

AJ Wright Jr. scored 14 points for Campbell, which shot 29 of 56 (52%) including 12 of 29 (41%) from 3-point range.

Brandon Rechsteiner scored 18 points and Jaden Schutt and Brock Vice each scored 15 for Kansas State.

Waddles tied it at 34-all with a 3-pointer 49 seconds into the second half, added a basket with 18:42 left in the game and Campbell led the remainder. Inglemon’s basket with 14:50 left made it 50-40. Karim Rtail’s layup close to 3 1/2 minutes later extended Campbell’s (2-4) lead to 63-45.

Down 75-60 with 3:37 to go, Kansas State (3-2) went on a 10-0 run to get with five but never again scored.

Iglemon made 3 for 4 foul shots and Nordin Kapic sank a pair to seal the win for the Camels.

Campbell is now 1-7 against current members of the Big 12, excluding UCF, with which Campbell was once a conference member in the ASUN.

Up next

Campbell: Plays the third game of four-game road trip on Tuesday against Coastal Carolina.

Kansas State: Heads to Las Vegas to play 22nd-ranked Gonzaga in the Players Era 16 tournament.

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