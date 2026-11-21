DOVER, Del. (AP) — Logan Woods’ 28 points helped Niagara defeat Delaware State 103-101 in overtime on Friday.

Vukasin Todorovic’s layup with 11 seconds left in overtime decided it.

Woods added five rebounds, seven assists, and five steals for the Purple Eagles (1-4). Cole Farrell scored 24 points and added three steals. Samuele Miccoli shot 6 of 14 from the field, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 9 from the line to finish with 19 points.

Nasir Muhammad finished with 30 points and six assists for the Hornets (2-4). Joshua Obiora added 28 points and 11 rebounds for Delaware State. Isaiah Sullivan also had 20 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press