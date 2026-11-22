AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Tristan Ti’a threw for 341 yards and four touchdowns in the first half, added another touchdown on the ground and Auburn dominated Samford of the Championship Subdivision, 59-10 on Saturday.

Ti’a did his heavy lifting early as the Tigers (7-4) took a 52-3 halftime lead.

Auburn finished with 533 first-half yards and finished with 672 for the game. Ti’a and reserve QBs Rhys Brush and Byrum Brown combined to throw for an Auburn record 480 yards.

Chas Nimrod caught seven passes for 157 yards and a touchdown, and Keshaun Singleton caught six passes for 150 yards and three touchdowns. Jeremiah Cobb added 120 yards on 10 carries and caught a 47-yard touchdown pass.

Bowl eligible Auburn hasn’t won seven games since 2019.

Will Shield completed 15 of 32 passes for 138 yards and a touchdown, with 57 of those yards coming on the Bulldogs’ opening drive.

Samford (4-8) scored a field goal on that opening drive and didn’t score again until the second half, as the Bulldogs were held to just 332 yards total.

Samford’s season ends with consecutive losses.

The takeaway

Samford: Struggled for most of the day behind Shield; a freshman. Samford ran for just 90 yards on 32 carries. The Bulldogs had a successful opening drive behind receivers Kevonte Corbin and Marquise Henderson, but couldn’t sustain the early performance.

Auburn: Got ahead early and were never threatened. The Tigers scored touchdowns on their first two plays of the game, behind a 62-yard run by Cobb and 63-yard touchdown pass to Nimrod. They scored on eight of their first nine drives.

Up next

Samford: Will look to make progress in 2027 in coach John Grass’ second season.

Auburn: Will travel to play face No. 7 Alabama in the Iron Bowl.

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HAMPTON LANE

Associated Press