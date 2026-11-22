TROY, Alabama (AP) — Max Johnson threw all three of his touchdown passes in the first half and Georgia Southern steamrolled Troy 45-7 on Saturday.

Johnson completed 22 of 26 passes for 227 yards for the Eagles (7-4, 6-1 Sun Belt Conference). The senior connected with Alex Taylor from 12 yards out to open the scoring, then threw a 45-yarder to Andre Greene Jr. for a 14-0 lead after one quarter. Johnson and Jeremiah Ware teamed up on a 22-yarder for a 21-0 lead at halftime.

Goose Crowder had a 47-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Lovett late in the third quarter for the Trojans (4-7, 2-5), but Tripp Bryant kicked a 35-yard field goal and the Eagles led 24-7.

Sophomore backup Weston Bryan threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Greene early in the fourth quarter, and Taeo Todd and Ty Cummings added touchdown runs to set the final margin.

Brandon Tyson intercepted a Crowder pass on the first play of the game and returned it 26 yards to the Troy 6-yard line. Johnson found Taylor two plays later after a holding penalty moved them back for a 7-0 lead and Georgia Southern never looked back.

Crowder had 134 yards on 17-for-26 passing. The Trojans (4-7, 2-5) rushed 21 times for minus-7 yards.

Up next

Georgia Southern will host Louisiana Tech to close out the regular season on Saturday, and Troy finishes at Arkansas State.

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