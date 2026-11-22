JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Ty Robinson’s 18 points helped Central Arkansas defeat Jacksonville 82-67 on Saturday.

Robinson shot 6 for 16 (2 for 10 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Bears (3-3). Luke Moore scored 13 points while shooting 3 for 7 from beyond the arc and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line. R.J. Young shot 3 of 3 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line to finish with 10 points.

Hayden Wood led the way for the Dolphins (2-4) with 24 points. Jacksonville also got 21 points, 11 rebounds and five assists from Jamie Phillips Jr. Evan Sterck finished with seven points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.