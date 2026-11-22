BOSTON (AP) — Dante Reno flipped a 2-yard touchdown pass to Graham Smith with 3:37 to play, the defense forced four turnovers and made a key fourth down stop and Yale beat Harvard 20-17 for the fifth-straight time on Saturday.

Although Yale won the 142nd version of The Game, played at Fenway Park for the second time, Harvard won the Ivy League championship and an automatic berth in the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs.

Harvard (8-2, 5-2), ranked No. 17 in the Stats Perform poll, had clinched a share of its fourth-straight league title coming into the game and earned their first outright title since 2014 when Penn beat Princeton earlier in the day.

The Crimson took the lead 17-13 with a 14-play, 98-yard drive that chewed up more than seven minutes before DJ Gordon ran in from the six. But Reno responded by engineering a 16-play, 75-yard drive that took more than 8 minutes.

Yale sophomore Hugo Djeumeni Kemeni, who totaled 50 yards as a freshman, had 29 carries for 119 yards and a touchdown for the Bulldogs (6-4, 4-3), his eighth-straight 100-yard game. Reno was 17-of-24 passing for 130 yards and an interception by Damien Henderson that was returned 28 yards for a touchdown on the first play of the game.

Gordon had 115 yards on 13 carries for Harvard but Charlie Smith was intercepted three times. The Crimson also lost a fumble and turned the ball over on downs at the Yale 3.

Up next

Harvard will learn its playoff matchup on Sunday.

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