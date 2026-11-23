SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Paul Djobet scored 19 points as Texas State beat McNeese 95-69 on Sunday.

Djobet also added 10 rebounds for the Bobcats (7-0). Kaden Gumbs added 14 points while shooting 3 for 6 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line while they also had five rebounds. Caleb Steger shot 4 for 6 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points. It was the seventh straight win for the Bobcats.

Larry Johnson finished with 29 points and three steals for the Cowboys (2-2). McNeese also got 20 points from Elijah Moore. Alier Maluk also had five points.

Texas State took the lead with 17:52 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Djobet led their team in scoring with 10 points in the first half to help put them up 50-27 at the break. Texas State pulled away with an 8-0 run in the second half to extend a 21-point lead to 29 points. They outscored McNeese by three points in the final half, as Gumbs led the way with a team-high 12 second-half points.

Up next

Up next for Texas State is a Wednesday matchup with Alcorn State, and McNeese visits Louisiana on Saturday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.