YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Billy Smith had 18 points in IU Indianapolis’ 81-61 victory over Maryland-Eastern Shore on Sunday.

Smith shot 6 for 8, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc for the Jaguars (4-2). Gus Etchison scored 16 points, going 5 of 9 from the floor, including 0 for 3 from 3-point range, and 6 for 7 from the line. Jason Clarke Jr. shot 3 for 5 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 10 points.

Isaiah Griffin led the Hawks (2-6) in scoring, finishing with 16 points and seven assists. Bobby Gardner added 16 points and two steals for Maryland-Eastern Shore. Victor Ezeh finished with seven points.

Up next

Both teams next play Monday. IU Indianapolis squares off against William & Mary and Maryland-Eastern Shoresquares off against Youngstown State on the road.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.