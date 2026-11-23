RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Austin Ball scored 23 points as Eastern Kentucky beat Alice Lloyd 114-85 on Sunday.

Ball also contributed seven rebounds for the Colonels (5-2). Jackson Holt shot 6 for 8 from beyond the arc and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to add 21 points. Josh Lowe finished 7 of 8 from the floor to finish with 16 points.

Braxton Highbaugh finished with 25 points, eight rebounds, five assists and four steals for the Eagles. Alice Lloyd also got 21 points from Landon Napier. Evin Eversole also had 19 points and 14 rebounds.

Up next

Eastern Kentucky takes on Miami (OH) on the road on Wednesday, and Alice Lloyd visits UNC Asheville on Sunday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.