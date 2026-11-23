BOSTON (AP) — Colby Duggan scored 22 points, every player who scored for Boston College reached double digits, and the Eagles eased past NJIT 79-59 on Sunday.

Zak Smrekar scored 16 points and Brandon Benjamin 11 for the Eagles (6-0). Ernest Shelton, Armoni Zeigler and Andrija Bukumirovic all scored 10.

Mario Tatum Jr. scored 18 points and David Bolden 11 for NJIT (1-7).

Duggan’s 13 points in the first half included three 3-pointers and the Eagles led 41-31 at the break. BC outshot the Highlanders 53%-44% and had 10 assists on 16 made baskets. For the game, the Eagles had 18 assists on 28 makes.

A 10-0 scoring run early in the second half gave Boston College a 17-point lead and the Eagles led by double figures the rest of the way.

NJIT made one push and the score was 64-54 after a 3-pointer by Tatum. Boston College responded with 13 of the next 15 points and the score was 77-56 with two minutes left in the game.

The Eagles last started 6-0 in the 2005-06 season.

Up next

Boston College: The Eagles play UCF on Thursday to open the ESPN Events Invitational in Kissimmee, Fla.

NJIT: The Highlanders host Manhattan on Wednesday.

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