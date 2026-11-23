SEATTLE (AP) — Tilda Trygger scored 18 points, Brynn McGaughy had 17 and No. 16 Washington cruised to a 93-42 win over Cal Poly on Sunday.

Avery Howell added 15 points for the Huskies (6-0), who made 15 3-pointers, shot 53% overall (30 of 57) and went 18 of 20 from the foul line. Reserves Macey Huard and Amayah Garcia had 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Maddy Tauro scored 15 points for the Mustangs (3-3), all in the first half. Cal Poly was 4 of 14 on 3s and 6 of 8 at the line while shooting 36% overall.

Trygger, Howell and McGaughy combined for 46 of the Huskies’ 49 points in the first half and they led 49-23. They shot 56% with six 3s and were perfect on 13 free throws.

Howell opened the game with a 3-pointer and Washington never trailed. It was 24-13 after one quarter.

Tauro had the Mustangs’ first seven points of the second quarter to cut the deficit to 28-20. Then Howell hit a 3-pointer to start a 15-0 run, with Howell and McGaughy contributing 3-pointers and Trygger a three-point play.

Tauro added a 3 to get all 10 Mustang points in the quarter.

Washington had another 15-0 run in the third.

Up next

Cal Poly: Home against Cal State Northridge on Dec. 3.

Washington: vs. No. 25 Oklahoma State in Fort Myers, Florida, on Friday.

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