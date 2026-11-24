CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — Tanner Vogel and Jalen Calloway each scored 21 points to help Eastern Illinois defeat Indiana-South Bend 83-66 on Monday.

Vogel added 10 rebounds and five assists for the Panthers (2-6). Calloway shot 8 of 14 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line while he also had five rebounds, five assists, and three steals. Markus Blackwell shot 5 for 11 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points.

Mark White Jr. finished with 14 points and six rebounds for the Titans. Indiana-South Bend also got 13 points and two steals from Saxton Hoepker. Andrew Soenksen finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press