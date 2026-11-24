CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Terrance Brown scored 20 points and reserve Alex Samodurov posted a double-double as North Carolina cruised to an 85-45 victory over Monmouth on Monday night.

Brown made 8 of 14 shots and 4 of 5 free throws for the Tar Heels (5-1). The senior guard added four rebounds, three assists and two steals. Samodurov totaled 10 points and 11 rebounds and also blocked two shots.

Jarin Stevenson finished with 12 points and eight rebounds for North Carolina.

Samodurov hit two 3-pointers and scored eight in a 29-9 run through the first 11 minutes for North Carolina.

Brown had 14 points by halftime, Samodurov scored 10 and the Tar Heels shot 54.5% from the floor and put together a 17-0 run to lead 51-15 at the intermission. Monmouth shot 16% and missed all nine attempts from 3-point range.

North Carolina cooled off in the second half, shooting 45.5% while missing 8 of 10 from beyond the arc.

Stefanos Spartalis led Monmouth (1-5) with 10 points on 5-for-10 shooting. The rest of the Hawks shot 11 for 52 — 21%.

The Tar Heels lead the series 3-0, scoring 102 points twice — in 2012 and 2016 victories.

Up next

Monmouth: Hosts Saint Joseph’s on Saturday.

North Carolina: Plays West Virginia on Friday at the Dick Vitale Invitational in Charlotte, N.C.

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