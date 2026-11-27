NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Jayden Reid scored 24 points and his two free throws with 5 seconds left helped No. 24 Memphis hold off Wake Forest 88-85 on Friday in the Championship Series at the Battle 4 Atlantis.

Luke Almodovar had 20 points and Tylik Weeks added 11 for the Tigers (6-1).

Kevair Kennedy scored 29 points and made 13 of 13 free throws for the Demon Deacons (6-2). Justin Ray scored 13 and Isaac Carr, Gavin Placide and Jamari McDowell all scored 11.

Memphis led 65-45 with 10 minutes left before Wake Forest rallied. A layup by Kennedy got the Demon Deacons within 75-66 with 3 1/2 minutes to go.

Wake Forest kept chipping away at the Tigers’ lead and 3-pointers by Ray and Carr along with a three-point play by Kennedy cut Memphis’ lead to 84-80 with 30 seconds remaining.

Memphis led 86-82 with 16 seconds left when Weeks missed two free throws. Kennedy then drew a foul on Weeks while burying a jumper and converted the free throw. With Memphis leading 86-85, Reid was fouled and his two free throws provided the final margin. Almodovar’s steal with 3 seconds left wrapped it up for Memphis.

Wake Forest led 17-15 nine minutes in before Memphis scored 16 of the next 19 points to lead 31-20 with about four minutes remaining in the half. Almodovar scored seven points in the run.

Memphis led 37-26 at halftime.

Up next

Memphis: The Tigers play Dayton at Columbus, Ohio, on Sunday.

Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons play at LSU on Tuesday.

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