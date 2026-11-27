NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ace Glass and Bangot Dak each scored 18 points leading six Commodores in double figures as Vanderbilt routed Southern 111-56 Friday afternoon to remain undefeated.

Vanderbilt (8-0) used its best shooting performance yet to notch its largest margin of victory this season. The Commodores threatened the program record for shooting making 72% of their shots until coach Mark Byington emptied his bench in the final minutes. They finished 40 of 60 for 66.7%.

Eight different Commodores also made at least one 3 as they had their best game shooting from beyond the arc at 50% (14 of 28).

Preseason All-American Tyler Tanner and Berke Büyüktuncel each had 14 points, Anthony Brown Jr. added 11 and Chandler Bing 10.

The Commodores never trailed after Tanner got Vanderbilt on the board with a layup in the opening minute. The Commodores made 10 of their first 12 shots and led by as much as 26 before taking a 51-28 lead into halftime. Opening the second half with an 11-2 spurt put the game even further out of reach at 62-30.

The Commodores led by 60 in the final minutes even with Byington’s starters on the bench.

Southern (1-7) lost its second straight after getting its first win of the season with the Southwestern Athletic Conference team playing its sixth game against a power conference opponent. Coach Kevin Johnson played 15 Jaguars in the first half alone.

Sean Van Dorn Jr. led Southern with 11 points, and Julian Greer had 10. DJ Dormu, the Jaguars’ leading scorer averaging 8.3 points a game, was held to 2 points.

Up next

Southern: Hosts Champion Christian on Tuesday.

Vanderbilt: At Notre Dame on Tuesday night in the SEC/ACC challenge.

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By TERESA M. WALKER

Associated Press