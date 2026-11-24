MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Petar Majstorovic had 21 points, Anthony Robinson scored 20 and Pepperdine beat UNC Greensboro 89-62 on Monday.

Majstorovic shot 8 of 13 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line for the Waves (4-3). Robinson made 9 of 10 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line. Alex Constanza went 5 of 8 from the field (3 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points.

Cameron Grant led the Spartans (4-3) with 13 points and Charles Barnes added 11.

Pepperdine took the lead with 10:03 left in the first half and did not trail again. Robinson led with 16 points in the first half to help put them up 36-28 at the break.

Up next for Pepperdine is a Wednesday matchup with Cal State Bakersfield at home, and UNC Greensboro visits UC Santa Barbara on Tuesday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.