DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Ryan Archey scored 21 points as North Carolina Central beat NAIA member Carolina University 105-46 on Monday.

Archey went 9 of 12 from the field (3 for 4 from 3-point range) for the Eagles (2-5). Cristian Sanon scored 15 points, finishing 5 of 6 from 3-point range. Darius Kane had 14 points and went 6 of 7 from the field.

Noah Jones led the Bruins with nine points.

Up next: North Carolina Central’s next game is Saturday against Gardner-Webb on the road. Carolina University visits Appalachian State on Tuesday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.