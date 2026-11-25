TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Sebastian Rancik scored 22 points shooting 7 of 10 and Florida State took control early and cruised to a 97-61 win over UNC Asheville on Tuesday.

Anthony Robinson II scored 14 points, Kam Taylor scored 11 and Marcis Ponder grabbed 11 rebounds for the Seminoles (6-1), who shot 31 of 56 (55%).

Reserve Connor Dubsky, Khayri Dunn and Daniel Thomas each scored nine points for UNC Asheville (2-6). The Bulldogs shot 22 of 62 (35%).

UNC Asheville built a 7-2 lead before Florida used a 9-0 run and led the remainder. Ponder made two foul shots with 9 minutes before halftime to give the Seminoles their first double-digit lead, 26-15. Florida State outscored UNC Asheville 24-17 the remainder of the half and were up 50-32 at intermission.

Florida State continued its offensive roll in the second half outscoring UNC Asheville 47-29.

Despite the win, sailing wasn’t all smooth for the Seminoles as second leading scorer Shon Abaev (14.8 points per game) left the game just before halftime after taking a hard fall and never returned.

The status of his condition is unknown.

Up next

UNC Asheville: Hosts Georgia Southern on Saturday.

Florida State: Travels to face No. 9 Tennessee on Tuesday in a SEC/ACC Men’s Challenge contest.

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