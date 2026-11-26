KISSIMEE, Fla. (AP) — Tyler Tejada and Myles Colvin scored 23 points apiece, and Cincinnati blew a 17-point lead before the Bearcats held off previously undefeated Georgia 83-81 on Thursday at the ESPN Events Invitational – Magic Group for their fourth consecutive win.

Colvin scored 23 points on 7-of-9 shooting, 5 of 6 from 3-point range, and had three steals in the first half, while Tejada had 14 second-half points. MJ Colins Jr. added 16 points for the Bearcats (5-1).

Blue Cain had 17 points, seven rebounds and five assists for Georgia (6-1), which saw its six-game win streak snapped. Kanon Catchings and Brady Dunlap scored 15 points each.

Dunlap hit back-to-back 3s to spark an 18-2 run that made it a two-point game with 14:02 left in the game, and Catchings made a 3 that capped a 13-3 spurt and gave the Bulldogs a 70-68 lead with 6:27 to play — their first since it was 9-6.

Cincinnati scored 13 of the next 16 points, including six by Tejada, to make it 81-73 with 2:48 remaining and held on from there.

Colvin had 10 points in a 14-1 run that gave Cincinnati a 13-point lead midway through the first half. He hit a 3-pointer that gave the Bearcats their biggest lead at 42-25 with 4:32 left until halftime and made another from behind the arc about 4 minutes later that made it 50-34 at the break.

Up next

Georgia: Plays UCF on Friday.

Cincinnati: Plays Boston College on Friday.

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