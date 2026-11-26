SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Dylan Benner and Jacen Holloway scored 14 points apiece to help lead Army past UTSA 79-61 on Thursday.

Benner also contributed five rebounds for the Black Knights (3-5) and Holloway shot 6 of 13 from the field and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line. Ryan Curry had 13 points and shot 5 for 11, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc.

K.J. Tenner led the Roadrunners (4-3) in scoring, finishing with 11 points. UTSA also got 10 points from Isaiah Coleman. J.J. Kelly finished with 10 points.

Army took the lead for good 23 seconds into the game and the score was 45-29 at halftime, with Benner racking up 12 points. Army outscored UTSA in the second half by two points, with Holloway scoring a team-high nine points after halftime.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.