LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tae Simmons scored 15 points, including seven in the final 4:35, and Bear Cherry had a school-record nine blocks as San Diego State rallied to beat Maryland 75-71 on Thursday at the Players Era 16 tournament.

San Diego State plays No. 5 Texas Tech or Oregon in the fifth-place game on Friday.

The Aztecs (6-1) trailed 65-59 with 4:52 remaining before scoring 12 straight points. Isaiah Sy hit a 3-pointer to pull San Diego State within one, and Simmons followed with a driving layup that gave the Aztecs a 66-65 lead with 3:10 left.

Cherry made two free throws before Simmons converted a three-point play to push the lead to 71-65 with 1:24 remaining.

Mike McNair Jr. answered with a 3 for Maryland, but Simmons hit an 11-foot hook shot with 29 seconds left and added two free throws to seal it.

Latrell Davis led San Diego State with 16 points and six rebounds. Chance Gladden and Elzie Harrington added 12 points apiece, while Cherry finished with 10 points and six rebounds.

McNair scored 22 points and made six 3-pointers for Maryland (3-4). DJ Wagner and Kaden House each added 12.

Up next

Maryland: Hosts American University this Wednesday.

San Diego State: Plays UNLV at home on Dec. 5.

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