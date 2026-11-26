PALM DESERT, Calif. (AP) — Aleksas Bieliauskas scored 25 points and grabbed 13 rebounds as South Carolina beat Arizona State 80-73 on Thursday in the Acrisure Series.

The Gamecocks (6-1) led 39-31 at halftime and pushed the advantage to 50-35 on a Bieliauskas layup with 15:31 remaining.

Arizona State (5-2) chipped away and got within five on a Paulius Murauskas jumper with 5:16 left. Marcus Johnson answered with a layup for South Carolina before Juan Fernandez hit a 3-pointer with 3:48 remaining to stretch the lead back to 65-57.

South Carolina protected the lead from there, with Johnson and Kory Mincy making free throws in the final minute to ice the game.

Johnson finished with 19 points and made all nine of his free throws, while Mincy added 15 points and five assists.

Murauskas led Arizona State with 29 points and eight rebounds, and Dillan Shaw had 19 points and 11 rebounds.

South Carolina shot 49% from the field and 43% from 3-point range. Arizona State shot 46% overall but made just 4 of 22 from beyond the arc.

Up next

South Carolina: At North Carolina State on Tuesday.

Arizona State: Hosts Montana on Monday.

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