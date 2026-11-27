LAS VEGAS (AP) — Cruz Davis scored 18 points and Jamichael Stillwell made a layup with 1:15 remaining to cap a rally as No. 5 Texas Tech beat Oregon 62-59 on Thursday night in the consolation round of the Players Era tournament.

Donovan Atwell made five 3-pointers and scored 17 points for Texas Tech (6-1). Stillwell had 12 points and 11 rebounds, and Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn added eight points.

Jasper Johnson led Oregon (3-3) with 18 points, and Andrew Meadow scored 13. Johnson shot 7 of 15 from the field and made two 3-pointers. Malique Ewin led the Ducks with eight rebounds and four assists.

Texas Tech led 38-27 at halftime and extended its advantage to 46-33 with 16:18 left. Oregon rallied to take its largest lead at 56-51 on a layup by Fred Payne with 5:20 remaining. That was the Ducks’ last field goal.

Oregon led 58-55 with 4:07 left, but Texas Tech closed the game on a 7-1 run. Stillwell’s layup made it 62-59, and neither team scored in the final 1:15.

The Ducks shot 50% from the field after halftime and outscored the Red Raiders 32-24 in the second half. Texas Tech shot 28% in the second half after making 14 of 29 shots before the break.

The Red Raiders grabbed 14 offensive rebounds, including six by Stillwell. Texas Tech had a 17-11 edge in second-chance points. The Ducks blocked seven shots and scored 15 points off 10 Texas Tech turnovers.

Davis shot 6 of 13 from the field and added three assists. Atwell grabbed four rebounds and went 5 of 9 from 3-point range. Texas Tech outrebounded Oregon 34-32 and made nine 3-pointers to the Ducks’ seven.

Up next

Oregon: Plays Maryland on Friday in the seventh-place game.

Texas Tech: Faces San Diego State on Friday for fifth place.

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