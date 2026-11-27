AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Messiah Burch had 130 yards rushing and a touchdown on 24 carries, Jason Wright threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Terrance Shelton Jr. and Buffalo beat Akron 17-9 on Friday to clinch a berth in the Mid-American Conference championship game.

Buffalo (9-3, 7-1 Mid-American Conference) plays Toledo for the MAC championship on Dec. 5 at Ford Field in Detroit.

After the loss, Akron coach Joe Moorhead announced on social media that he is stepping down after five seasons to pursue other opportunities. Moorhead finished 15-44 at Akron.

Oliver Hautanen kicked a 39-yard field goal that gave Buffalo the lead for good at 10-9 with 2:25 left in the third quarter.

Akron (2-10, 1-7) answered with an 11-play, 54-yard drive that was stalled by holding penalty deep in Bulls territory before Matthew Schramm missed a 39-yard field-goal attempt early in the fourth.

Burch capped the scoring with a 43-yard touchdown run with 9:58 left in the game.

Up next

Buffalo: Plays Toledo in the MAC championship game.

Akron: Season complete.

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