LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Jalen Lynn scored 15 points as Little Rock beat Lane 88-58 on Friday.

Lynn shot 5 of 10 from the field, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line for the Trojans (4-4). Tyrese Lacey scored 14 points while shooting 6 for 9, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc, and added seven assists and four steals. Jamai Felt shot 4 of 5 from the field and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points.

Xavier Bell led the Dragons with 11 points. Taylor Conner added 10 points for Lane. Randy Emerson finished with eight points.

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Little Rock visits Jacksonville State in its next matchup on Tuesday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.