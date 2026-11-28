JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Anthony Ruffolo had 27 points in Charleston Southern’s 76-67 victory against East Tennessee State on Friday.

Ruffolo also added five rebounds for the Buccaneers (3-5). Alex Harper added 18 points, five rebounds and five assists. Lase Olalere shot 5 of 6 from the field and 1 for 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points, while adding three blocks.

Kendall Campbell led the Buccaneers (3-4) in scoring, finishing with 14 points and nine rebounds. Trevor Henning added 14 points and two steals for East Tennessee State. Tyran Mason finished with 12 points and three steals.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.