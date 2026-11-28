BOSTON (AP) — Lateef Patrick’s 33 points led Fordham past Harvard 63-60 on Saturday.

Patrick shot 10 for 21 (7 for 14 from 3-point range) and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line for the Rams (7-2).

Thomas Batties II led the way for the Crimson (3-6) with 11 points, two steals and four blocks. Jason Singleton and Robert Hinton each added 10 points, while Singleton also had seven rebounds and four assists for Harvard.

Patrick scored Fordham’s last six points to finish off a three-point victory.

Up next

Fordham plays Boston University at home Tuesday, and Harvard visits New Hampshire on Wednesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.