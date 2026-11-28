MONROE, La. (AP) — TJ Lester rushed for 104 yards and a go-ahead touchdown as Marshall defeated UL Monroe 27-17 on Saturday in a regular-season finale for both teams.

The Thundering Herd (7-5, 4-4 Sun Belt) took a 10-3 lead into halftime after Jo’Shon Barbie scored on an 8-yard run with 20 seconds left in the second quarter.

UL Monroe (2-10, 2-6) tied the game on Don Chaney’s 1-yard touchdown run early in the third, but Marshall answered with 17 straight points.

Lester put the Thundering Herd back in front with a 1-yard touchdown run with 2:43 left in the third. Zion Turner then connected with Owen Sweeney for a 44-yard touchdown with 10:45 remaining to make it 24-10.

The Warhawks pulled within seven on Austin Carlisle’s 20-yard touchdown pass to Parker Fulghum, but Jorge Diaz Nicolas answered with a 42-yard field goal with 3:32 left to cap the scoring.

Marshall DB Charles McCartherens made an interception with just over three minutes left to seal it.

Marshall, which secured bowl eligibility last week with a thrilling 28-27 win over Georgia State, rushed for 252 yards. Judah Price finished with 56 yards on nine attempts, and Barbie added 52 yards on 11 carries.

Carlisle completed 18 of 25 passes for 180 yards, a touchdown and an interception for UL Monroe while also rushing for 66 yards.

ULM has not defeated a team from the Sun Belt East Division since a 31-28 win over Georgia State in 2022.

Up next

Marshall: Awaits a bowl game.

UL Monroe: Season is over.

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