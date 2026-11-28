ATLANTA (AP) — Kam Craft scored 21 points on seven made 3-pointers; Tylis Jordan and Kayden Allen each added 16, and Georgia Tech beat Alcorn State 97-77 on Saturday.

Craft made three straight 3-pointers early in the second half for a 23-point lead at 64-41 with 15:21 remaining. He started 6 of 7 from distance before his seventh make made it 83-62 with 7:42 remaining.

Georgia Tech finished with 13 3-pointers on just 29 attempts to spoil Trey Thomas’ 30-point, five 3-pointer performance for the Braves.

Thomas was 10 of 23 from the field, including 5 of 8 behind the arc, while the rest of his teammates combined to shoot 15 of 46 overall (37%).

Kaiden Bailey chipped in with 12 points and six assists for Georgia Tech (6-2), which snapped a two-game losing streak. Earlier this season, Georgia Tech hit a McCamish Pavilion single-game record 18 three-pointers against Norfolk State on Nov. 17.

Calvin Sirmans III added 16 points and the other four made 3-pointers for Alcorn State (0-9).

The Yellow Jackets secured their second 20-point win of the season and third 90-point outing.

Up next

Alcorn State: Plays at Iowa State on Tuesday.

Georgia Tech: Travels to play Mississippi State in the SEC/ACC Challenge on Wednesday.

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