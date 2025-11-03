Skip to main content
No. 10 Maryland tips off season at home against Loyola (MD)

By AP News

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds at Maryland Terrapins

College Park, Maryland; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Maryland hosts Loyola (MD) in the season opener.

Maryland went 13-4 at home last season while going 25-8 overall. The Terrapins averaged 14.6 assists per game on 28.5 made field goals last season.

Loyola (MD) finished 9-21 overall last season while going 4-12 on the road. The Greyhounds averaged 56.4 points per game last season, 29.4 in the paint, 13.7 off of turnovers and 5.7 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

