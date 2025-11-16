Skip to main content
Cal Poly visits Eastern Washington following Eggers’ 21-point game

By AP News

Cal Poly Mustangs (1-2) at Eastern Washington Eagles (1-2)

Cheney, Washington; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington plays Cal Poly after Jaecy Eggers scored 21 points in Eastern Washington’s 74-68 loss to the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.

Eastern Washington went 9-6 at home a season ago while going 11-20 overall. The Eagles averaged 64.9 points per game while shooting 37.8% from the field and 29.2% from 3-point range last season.

Cal Poly went 14-18 overall a season ago while going 7-9 on the road. The Mustangs averaged 12.7 points off of turnovers, 7.5 second-chance points and 0.4 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

