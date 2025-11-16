Skip to main content
Samford Bulldogs to visit Central Arkansas Bears Sunday

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Samford Bulldogs (2-2) at Central Arkansas Bears (1-2)

Conway, Arkansas; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -8.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas hosts Samford.

Central Arkansas went 7-7 at home last season while going 9-24 overall. The Bears averaged 70.2 points per game while shooting 41.0% from the field and 29.4% from behind the arc last season.

Samford finished 22-11 overall with a 9-7 record on the road a season ago. The Bulldogs averaged 82.9 points per game last season, 33.8 in the paint, 19.5 off of turnovers and 13.7 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

