Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Rain
54.3 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Vide leads Loyola Marymount against UCSB after 24-point outing

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Loyola Marymount Lions (5-0) at UCSB Gauchos (3-0)

Santa Barbara, California; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount takes on UCSB after Jan Vide scored 24 points in Loyola Marymount’s 74-63 victory over the Troy Trojans.

UCSB finished 12-5 at home a season ago while going 21-13 overall. The Gauchos averaged 14.9 assists per game on 25.7 made field goals last season.

The Lions are 1-0 on the road. Loyola Marymount is seventh in the WCC with 35.2 rebounds per game led by Jalen Shelley averaging 7.4.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.