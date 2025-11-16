Vide leads Loyola Marymount against UCSB after 24-point outing

Loyola Marymount Lions (5-0) at UCSB Gauchos (3-0)

Santa Barbara, California; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount takes on UCSB after Jan Vide scored 24 points in Loyola Marymount’s 74-63 victory over the Troy Trojans.

UCSB finished 12-5 at home a season ago while going 21-13 overall. The Gauchos averaged 14.9 assists per game on 25.7 made field goals last season.

The Lions are 1-0 on the road. Loyola Marymount is seventh in the WCC with 35.2 rebounds per game led by Jalen Shelley averaging 7.4.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press