Sykes leads Long Beach State against Illinois State after 20-point showing

By AP News

Illinois State Redbirds (1-2) at Long Beach State Beach (0-3)

Long Beach, California; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Redbirds -6.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State hosts Illinois State after Gavin Sykes scored 20 points in Long Beach State’s 69-66 loss to the Pacific Tigers.

Long Beach State went 3-11 at home last season while going 7-25 overall. The Beach averaged 67.3 points per game last season, 24.9 in the paint, 12.7 off of turnovers and 8.1 on fast breaks.

Illinois State finished 8-11 in MVC play and 5-7 on the road last season. The Redbirds averaged 14.4 assists per game on 26.6 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

