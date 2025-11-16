Sykes leads Long Beach State against Illinois State after 20-point showing

Illinois State Redbirds (1-2) at Long Beach State Beach (0-3)

Long Beach, California; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Redbirds -6.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State hosts Illinois State after Gavin Sykes scored 20 points in Long Beach State’s 69-66 loss to the Pacific Tigers.

Long Beach State went 3-11 at home last season while going 7-25 overall. The Beach averaged 67.3 points per game last season, 24.9 in the paint, 12.7 off of turnovers and 8.1 on fast breaks.

Illinois State finished 8-11 in MVC play and 5-7 on the road last season. The Redbirds averaged 14.4 assists per game on 26.6 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press