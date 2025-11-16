Skip to main content
Loyola Chicago hosts Colorado State following Pascarelli’s 22-point outing

By AP News

Colorado State Rams (3-0) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (1-3)

Chicago; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -4.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State visits Loyola Chicago after Josh Pascarelli scored 22 points in Colorado State’s 93-79 win against the Cal Poly Mustangs.

Loyola Chicago finished 25-12 overall last season while going 17-1 at home. The Ramblers averaged 73.5 points per game while shooting 45.8% from the field and 34.6% from 3-point range last season.

Colorado State finished 7-4 on the road and 26-10 overall a season ago. The Rams averaged 5.1 steals, 2.8 blocks and 11.0 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

