San Diego takes on Colorado State, looks to stop 3-game skid

By AP News

San Diego Toreros (1-3) at Colorado State Rams (3-0)

Fort Collins, Colorado; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego is looking to stop its three-game losing streak with a victory against Colorado State.

Colorado State finished 22-10 overall a season ago while going 12-5 at home. The Rams averaged 68.5 points per game last season, 25.1 in the paint, 14.1 off of turnovers and 4.9 on fast breaks.

San Diego went 3-19 in WCC play and 2-12 on the road last season. The Toreros averaged 8.2 steals, 2.9 blocks and 16.5 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

