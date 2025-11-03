Skip to main content
NC State Wolfpack open season at home against the North Carolina Central Eagles

By AP News

North Carolina Central Eagles at NC State Wolfpack

Raleigh, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NC State hosts North Carolina Central for the season opener.

NC State finished 12-19 overall with a 12-6 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Wolfpack averaged 69.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 70.4 last season.

North Carolina Central finished 7-9 in MEAC games and 2-13 on the road last season. The Eagles averaged 18.7 points off of turnovers, 14.4 second-chance points and 4.8 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

