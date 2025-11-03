NC State Wolfpack open season at home against the North Carolina Central Eagles

North Carolina Central Eagles at NC State Wolfpack

Raleigh, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NC State hosts North Carolina Central for the season opener.

NC State finished 12-19 overall with a 12-6 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Wolfpack averaged 69.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 70.4 last season.

North Carolina Central finished 7-9 in MEAC games and 2-13 on the road last season. The Eagles averaged 18.7 points off of turnovers, 14.4 second-chance points and 4.8 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press