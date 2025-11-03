Skip to main content
Arizona State hosts Coppin State in season opener

By AP News

Coppin State Eagles at Arizona State Sun Devils

Tempe, Arizona; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State starts the season at home against Coppin State.

Arizona State went 10-22 overall a season ago while going 5-9 at home. The Sun Devils allowed opponents to score 76.9 points per game and shoot 42.6% from the field last season.

Coppin State finished 10-8 on the road and 19-15 overall a season ago. The Eagles averaged 63.1 points per game last season, 25.4 in the paint, 15.3 off of turnovers and 7.7 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

