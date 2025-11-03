Arizona State hosts Coppin State in season opener

Coppin State Eagles at Arizona State Sun Devils

Tempe, Arizona; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State starts the season at home against Coppin State.

Arizona State went 10-22 overall a season ago while going 5-9 at home. The Sun Devils allowed opponents to score 76.9 points per game and shoot 42.6% from the field last season.

Coppin State finished 10-8 on the road and 19-15 overall a season ago. The Eagles averaged 63.1 points per game last season, 25.4 in the paint, 15.3 off of turnovers and 7.7 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press