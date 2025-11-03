Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
52.7 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Notre Dame hosts LIU to start season

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Long Island Sharks at Notre Dame Fighting Irish

South Bend, Indiana; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Notre Dame hosts LIU in the season opener.

Notre Dame went 15-18 overall a season ago while going 11-5 at home. The Fighting Irish averaged 10.5 points off of turnovers, 10.1 second-chance points and 14.0 bench points last season.

LIU went 17-16 overall with a 7-9 record on the road a season ago. The Sharks averaged 67.7 points per game last season, 33.3 in the paint, 14.2 off of turnovers and 8.4 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.