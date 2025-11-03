No. 19 Vanderbilt hosts Cal to start season

California Golden Bears vs. Vanderbilt Commodores

Paris; Monday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Vanderbilt hosts Cal in the season opener.

Vanderbilt went 22-11 overall with a 13-2 record in non-conference games during the 2024-25 season. The Commodores averaged 83.3 points per game last season, 35.8 in the paint, 23.4 off of turnovers and 14.3 on fast breaks.

Cal finished 25-9 overall with a 12-2 record against non-conference opponents during the 2024-25 season. The Golden Bears allowed opponents to score 64.4 points per game and shot 39.3% from the field last season.

