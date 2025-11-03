Alcorn State hosts Nicholls in season opener

Nicholls Colonels at Alcorn State Braves

Lorman, Mississippi; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alcorn State begins the season at home against Nicholls.

Alcorn State finished 7-3 at home last season while going 13-18 overall. The Braves averaged 58.1 points per game last season, 25.7 in the paint, 16.0 off of turnovers and 6.6 on fast breaks.

Nicholls went 10-12 in Southland play and 7-7 on the road a season ago. The Colonels averaged 10.9 assists per game on 21.0 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press