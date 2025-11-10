Skip to main content
No. 12 UCLA hosts West Georgia after Smith’s 26-point game

By AP News

West Georgia Wolves (1-1) at UCLA Bruins (2-0)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -33.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: West Georgia takes on No. 12 UCLA after Josh Smith scored 26 points in West Georgia’s 120-83 victory against the Huntingdon Hawks.

UCLA finished 23-11 overall with a 15-2 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Bruins averaged 74.2 points per game while shooting 46.4% from the field and 35.2% from deep last season.

West Georgia went 4-14 in ASUN action and 2-15 on the road last season. The Wolves averaged 69.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 78.3 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

