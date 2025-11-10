CSU Northridge takes on North Dakota State after Davis’ 25-point performance

CSU Northridge Matadors (2-1) at North Dakota State Bison (0-2)

Fargo, North Dakota; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Northridge visits North Dakota State after Josiah Davis scored 25 points in CSU Northridge’s 93-85 win over the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks.

North Dakota State went 21-11 overall a season ago while going 11-4 at home. The Bison averaged 81.1 points per game while shooting 47.7% from the field and 39.8% from behind the arc last season.

CSU Northridge finished 22-11 overall last season while going 10-7 on the road. The Matadors averaged 80.3 points per game while shooting 46.8% from the field and 34.5% from deep last season.

