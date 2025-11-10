Fresno State faces Seattle U following Rean’s 28-point game

Seattle U Redhawks (1-2) at Fresno State Bulldogs (2-0)

Fresno, California; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State hosts Seattle U after Ashlyn Rean scored 28 points in Fresno State’s 74-51 victory against the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners.

Fresno State finished 19-15 overall with a 10-7 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Bulldogs averaged 63.3 points per game while shooting 38.4% from the field and 33.7% from 3-point distance last season.

Seattle U went 0-1 in WCC play and 1-14 on the road a season ago. The Redhawks averaged 58.0 points per game last season, 24.8 in the paint, 14.1 off of turnovers and 5.7 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press